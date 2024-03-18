Have you ever had one of those pet alert safety stickers or decals in the window of your home, near your mailbox, or by all the doors leading in and out of your home? Placing these where even a passerby who doesn't know you can see them is key to their effectiveness during an emergency.

I've always had them so if I'm not home and a fire breaks out then the firefighters and any first responder involved will know that my furry best friend is inside. I've always had dogs and like any pet owner, we do everything we can to keep our pets safe.

However, do firefighters even look for them? I guess it depends on how big of a fire and how safe it is to enter the home or apartment right?

According to a couple of firefighters I spoke with, they're very aware that these stickers exist and if they're well-placed they'll see them. However, the last thing they're thinking about is looking for the stickers.

When firefighters arrive at a house or an apartment they gauge the situation very systematically before going inside. If they know to look for pets because of these stickers then they will however humans come first according to the website Firefighere Insider.

While human life is of the utmost importance especially if something has happened where the person or people can't speak, the firefighters will go back for pets if they can safely do so.

According to Smart Sign, firefighters say that these stickers are an extremely effective form of communication however pet rescue alert stickers don't guarantee our pets will be rescued. Again, that all depends on the fire.

Also, according to Firefighter Insider, if they do see a sticker, depending on the size and severity of the fire determine how long they will look for our furry friends.

Overall, if you buy one make sure it's a sticker where you can fill out the specifics about your pets. It's another tool that can save your pet's life and is worth the few bucks.

