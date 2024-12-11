Do You Have One of Those $2 Million Dimes Floating Around?

Break open that piggy bank, dig through your wallet, check every coat pocket, and even start digging through your couch cushions because you may be sitting on $2 million.

It's funny how this sounds like nothing if we were talking about winning the lottery, but knowing any one of us could have a rare dime worth around $2 million is enough for all of us to check our rainy day fund or take a moment to look at every dime closely from now on to see if it's a winner so to speak.

According to Reader's Digest, it's an 1894 S Barber Dime, and only 24 ever existed. They came out of the San Francisco Mint. Supposedly, out of those 24, nine still exist, with two of these multi-million dollar dimes unaccounted for.

According to The Modern Met, the other seven are in the hands of various collectors.

Wikimedia Commons Wikimedia Commons loading...

Is it sitting in a register at a gas station or the bottom of your junk drawer in your kitchen? Maybe it's on a street somewhere or in that pair of jeans you haven't worn in forever. Check those handbags you haven't carried in a while and the change in your car.

According to The Modern Met, these Barber Dimes, as they're called, were simply worth their face value of 10 cents from 1892 to 1916, except for the year 1894 when only those 24 were made. So, the year is crucial, obviously, when checking out your dimes. Just because it has a unique back like the picture doesn't mean it's one of the two $2 million ones.

The Modern Met says if you think you have one of these extremely valuable dimes, immediately go to a coin appraiser.

Cringiest Movie Performances of 2024 Here are the 15 worst movie acting performances of 2024 according to Ranker