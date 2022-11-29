Disney World Cast Members Planning Large Protest Following Failed Raise Negotiations: REPORT

Walt Disney World Cast Members are reportedly organizing a "large protest" for Wednesday (Nov. 30).

According to a Nov. 2 Facebook post from the Local 737 Orlando Hotel and Restaurant Workers Movement, after making "very little progress" in their wage negotiations with Disney, Cast Members in the union are planning a possible protest.

Local 737 claims that Disney only offered workers a $1 raise, which does not reflect the cost of living in the U.S. currently.

"All 6 unions decided that it is time to take our message to the public. Stay strong and stay united!" the post reads.

According to Inside The Magic, workers will be protesting issues related to wages, healthcare, retirement, leave and more.

On Nov. 20, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who worked with the company between 2006 and 2021, returned to Disney after a year away, replacing Bob Chapek.

According to Inside The Magic, one of Iger's first orders of business will be to address contract negotiations with the Service Trades Council Union (STCU), the union that represents nearly 42,000 Disney Cast Members.

Bargaining sessions are scheduled for Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, with the STCU-organized protest happening in between.

In October, Local 737 wrote in a a Facebook post that Disney "offered to increase most workers’ pay by only $1 per hour every year for 5 years. The Company also offered additional increases for Housekeepers, Cooks and Dishwashers. The Company said 'No' to all of the Union’s other economic proposals regarding pension, health insurance, guaranteed 40 hours, premiums and other important issues."

In early November, Local 737 called for raises for Florida tourism workers.

"Tourism workers can no longer survive on tourism wages," they wrote in a tweet. An article about their fight for raised pay appeared in the Orlando Sentinel, according to the tweet.

Disney World Cast Members work long hours at the resort's theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios — as well as its many hotels, water parks, Disney Springs and other on-property destinations.

According to reports, Disney World Cast Members currently receive an average of $15 an hour.