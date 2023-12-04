Disney Fans Have Mixed Reactions to EPCOT’s Polarizing Redesign: ‘How Did This Happen?’

Walt Disney World guests and fans have some mixed feelings about EPCOT's newest redesign.

EPCOT's World Celebration Gardens walkway area was unveiled Monday (Dec. 4) after years of development and construction.

Photos released online reveal a sleek re-design featuring new greenery and seating areas amid both landscaped and hardscaped pathways connecting the east and west sides of the front of the park.

The center of the Gardens area features a large planter inspired by the original concept for EPCOT.

World Celebration is just one of three areas that has replaced the iconic Future World land located near the front of the EPCOT theme park. The World Showcase area featuring 11 pavilions celebrating different countries around the world is still called World Showcase.

Disney first unveiled plans to update Future World back in 2016. The area was previously known for its futuristic, neon-lit aesthetic.

According to Spectrum News 13, the World Celebration area includes the park's renovated entrance as well as the Connections Café and Eatery, Club Cool and Creations Shop.

Additionally, the Gardens will include the future CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, which will act as a multi-use space for music performances and more.

"When you’re coming to this space, what we’re trying to say visually is that this is the heart of EPCOT," Daniel Bertin, a project coordinator at Walt Disney Imagineering, said during Monday's unveiling ceremony, according to Spectrum News 13.

"And the heart of EPCOT is about bringing people together and that’s what World Celebration is all about. Being able to bring the whole festival atmosphere into this part of the park is really critical because we know our guests have always loved all the festival activity that happens in World Showcase," Bertin added.

However, many Disney fans aren't exactly feeling the design for EPCOT's new World Celebration area, which some say feels too corporate and generic.

See some reactions, below: