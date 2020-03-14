Disney Halts Production on Live Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Among Other Films

Disney has paused production on numerous films amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The live-action Little Mermaid was scheduled to begin shooting in London next week prior to the pandemic news. Other Disney films that have shut down production include Home Alone, The Last Duel and Nightmare Alley along with Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk, which were in pre-production, The LA Times reported.

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was already in production in Australia when the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, self-quarantined and is awaiting his COVID-19 test result.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time,” Disney Studios said in a statement to the outlet on Friday (March 13). “We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”

Disney also pushed back the theatrical release date for the live-action Mulan film.

With all of the people staying at home, Disney released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker digitally for purchase a few days early. The company also released Frozen 2 to its streaming platform, Disney+, months before its intended release date.