Disney World Ride Forced to Stop During ‘Frisky’ Couple’s Hookup

Disney World is billed as a family-friendly, wholesome getaway. However, some people have managed to spice up their trips with some NSFW fun.

One couple's recent attempt to get "frisky" even resulted in a ride getting shut down.

Users in a Reddit thread were asked to share their "craziest/most annoying ride stories."

Plenty of park-goers recounted interesting tales about their experiences in Disney, but one user took the cake. They said that they were riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at the Magic Kingdom when a couple started going at it in the dark.

Disney caught on and very quickly put the handsy riders on blast.

"It [the ride] stopped, the lights came on, and the announcement was 'we can see you,'" the Reddit user shared.

If that's not enough to turn you celibate for life...

The user added that it did effectively bring an end to any funny business, though there was allegedly one last moment that turned the experience into a core memory: "I cringed when we got off the ride, and I saw him zip up his fly."

In case you are unfamiliar with the ride, Inside the Magic describes it as an elevated railway running through the Tomorrowland section of the Magic Kingdom.

Riders get a chance to people watch and check out some of the area's biggest attractions, such as the Carousel of Progress, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin and — most importantly in this case — Space Mountain.

The website notes the ride goes dark when it enters Space Mountain, which is likely where the frisky business went down.

In case you're wondering how exactly the couple's randy rendezvous was spotted in the dark, Inside the Magic reports there are cameras all over Disney World that are closely monitored by park staff, a.k.a. Cast Members.

The rides and attractions at Disney World are enough for the average thrill-seeker, but there is apparently a subset of park-goers who look for the added excitement of sharing an intimate moment on park property.

A website called How Hookup even published an article recommending the 10 best spots to check out if you're looking for a different type of, uh, ride.

Notably, the PeopleMover did not make the list. However, resort pools are apparently a frequent spot for hookups. The more you know!

However, the website does caution anyone who is looking to cross "get it on in Disney World" off their bucket list: "Listen, there are cameras everywhere in Disney World. These are all risky options. Proceed with caution, whatever you do, and do not hold me responsible for anything that goes wrong."

When Cast Members aren't foiling attempted hookups, they can be found reminding riders to keep their arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times — and their noses and mouths in their face masks during the ongoing pandemic.