25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Parks: Guest Outbursts, Ride Malfunctions + More

Walt Disney World is known as the Most Magical Place on Earth for countless reasons. However, even at Disney things go wrong, from ride malfunctions to guest outbursts; medical emergencies and bad behavior from visitors; and all sorts of natural catastrophes.

There isn’t a day that goes by without a hiccup in one of the Disney theme parks around the globe, and with cell phones readily available, oftentimes these not-so-magical moments are caught on camera and uploaded to TikTok, YouTube or other social media platforms for all the world to see.

From character fumbles to ride breakdowns and fights between guests, Tinker Bell must be working overtime these days to spread a little pixie dust over the Disney parks’ most dysfunctional moments.