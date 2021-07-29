Disney Parks To Require Face Masks Again as COVID Cases Surge

Walt Disney World and Disneyland will once again require face masks in certain areas of the parks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the country.

According to Orlando Sentinel, Orange County, Florida is averaging 1,000 new coronavirus cases daily. Local hospital AdventHealth's ICU is full due to the rise in cases. Meanwhile, in California, the Delta Variant has become the state's dominant strain.

"Beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status," Disney World's official website reads. "This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas."

The rule also applies to cast members (employees).

Previously, vaccinated guests at Disney World were able to go anywhere, except when using on-property transportation, without a face mask. Daily capacity restrictions remain in place and a reservation is required to enter each park.

Unlike most other theme parks, Disney has specified their definition of an acceptable face mask. Acceptable face masks require at least two layers of breathable material; fit snugly but comfortably; are secured with ties or loops; do not contain valves, mesh material or holes; and fully cover the nose and mouth while being secured under the chin.

Disneyland closed on March 14, 2020, and reopened on April 30, 2021. Meanwhile, Disney World closed on March 15, 2020. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened on July 11, 2020, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020.