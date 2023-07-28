A guest at Walt Disney World reportedly fell to their death while staying at Disney's Contemporary Resort in Bay Lake, Fla., Wednesday (July 26).

Walt Disney World News Today reports that a guest fell to their death at Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort during the early morning hours Wednesday.

On Reddit, people claiming to be Contemporary Resort guests reported that they received phone calls from hotel management telling them there was a "medical emergency" and to not go out onto their balconies.

In a statement to Fox News, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office corroborated a death at the Contemporary Resort.

"On July 26, 2023 at 5:33AM, deputies responded to the Contemporary Resort after a call came in about a man found unresponsive on the hotel grounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene," the statement reads.

On Twitter, an alleged guest staying at the Contemporary Resort claimed "security wouldn’t allow us to take the 5th floor bridge to Contemporary this morning."

"Walked outside and saw the scene being cleaned up [and] investigated from a distance. Apparent suicide. Prayers to the family," they added in a tweet published July 26.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck at the Contemporary Resort in Disney World.

According to The Sun, in 2020 a woman leapt to her death in what was a suspected suicide attempt

First responders found the woman unresponsive when they arrived. She was later pronounced dead.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).