Disney World Police Report Filed After Instagram Influencer Sits on Guest’s Feet for Better Parade View

Mickey and Minnie would not approve!

The Florida Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released a police report that was filed last year after a self-proclaimed Instagram influencer intentionally sat on another woman's feet while watching a parade at the Magic Kingdom, according to WDNT.

The incident took place on Oct. 2, 2021, just one day after the beloved theme park's 50th anniversary celebration kicked off.

Apparently, to get a better view during Mickey's Celebration Cavalcade — a shorter version of a parade, complete with floats, characters and dancers — a woman who allegedly described herself as an influencer sat herself down on another guest's feet in the front row nearest to the Main Street, U.S.A. area of the theme park — prime park real estate for parade viewing.

Frustrated, the woman moved her feet from under the influencer's weight and backed up, losing her spot.

Meanwhile, the influencer kept her own feet on the pavement, which is a big safety concern when giant floats are being driven by. She was asked twice by a Magic Kingdom cast member to remove her feet from the pavement, but the influencer reportedly ignored them.

When the woman whose feet the influencer sat on then told the influencer she needed to move so the cavalcade could proceed by safely, the influencer allegedly stood up and declared, "I heard them. Who do you think you’re yelling at?"

Disney via YouTube Disney via YouTube loading...

The influencer then boasted that she has 20,000 followers on Instagram and tapped the other woman's sunglasses.

When a manager for the theme park arrived, they asked the influencer once again to move out of the way and noted that the other woman and her family had been in the spot first.

"So that’s what this is about?" the influencer allegedly screamed, per the police report.

Eventually, the woman and her family left the spot to find another area to view the event, but the influencer began following them. That's when the unidentified woman contacted Disney World's security team, who called the sheriff's office to report a battery incident.

Once officers arrived, however, the influencer was nowhere to be found.

The woman declined to prosecute.

This is hardly the first time tension between guests has boiled over during an event or parade or even at an attraction at Walt Disney World. Just earlier this year an all-out brawl erupted at the Magic Kingdom park, though it's unknown what sparked the fight.

