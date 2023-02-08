Disney World Guest Allegedly Suing for ‘Pain and Suffering’ After Slipping at Theme Park

A Disney World guest is taking the most magical place on Earth to court after slipping and falling on an unmarked wet floor in the Orlando, Fla. theme park.

The woman, identified as Ms. Reitz, is suing Disney Parks & Resorts for allegedly "altering her quality of life" after the fall.

Apparently, the incident took place in April 2021 in Disney World's Hollywood Studios, where the woman was casually shopping at Mickey's of Hollywood, a merchandise hot-spot.

According to court documents filed by Ms. Reitz, she apparently fell "without warning" on an unmarked wet floor.

Her lawyers are now suing the park for negligence and said in the court documents that they "[f]ailed to exercise reasonable care in the operation, ownership, management, supervision, possession, and control of said premises" and "[f]ailed to properly inspect the retail store for the presence of a wet flooring in the retail store used by the public and out of the general view of the Plaintiff."

Reitz cites "pain and suffering, disability and disfigurement, loss of a normal life, loss of the ability to enjoy life" and "medical expenses and loss of future earnings" as her reasons for suing and said that all of those issues are "permanent in nature."

The complaint was filed Dec. 2, 2022, and is still ongoing, according to Inside The Magic.

Disney faced another recent lawsuit in late 2022 filed by two Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders.

The duo alleged that Disney World was treating Annual Passholders unfairly by allowing single-day guests into the park while reservations were sold-out for Passholders.

"Disney abused a global pandemic to take advantage of its own loyal customers and increase its revenue," the lawsuit said, per Inside The Magic.

The park reservation system in question had been put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.