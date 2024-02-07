Rooster Thinks DJ’s Turntable ‘Scratches’ Are Chicken Noises in Adorable Viral Video: WATCH

In a viral video posted to TikTok, a rooster thinks that a DJ's turntable scratches are chicken noises.

In the video, the DJ, who goes by DJ Habibeats, does a few record scratches. Several onlookers laugh as the rooster runs toward the sound to investigate.

After a beat of silence, the DJ scratches the turntable again and the rooster responds with a loud crowing sound, causing everyone to burst into more laughter.

This cute rooster may not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but he's got the spirit.

Watch below:

The adorable interaction captured the hearts of many viewers on TikTok.

"Bless him. He's not the sharpest tool but he is handsome and ready to protect the ladies!" one person commented on the video.

"Rooster was ready to square up," someone else joked.

"Awwww ... how sweet. Making music for the chickens," another viewer wrote in the comments.

Others joked that the rooster thought the chicken noises were leading him to the love of his life.

"'AYE BABY WHERE YOU AT!?'" one person commented, pretending to translate the rooster's crows. The DJ replied to the comment, writing, "Fr [for real]."

"My DJ brings all the roosters to the yard, and their cluck, it's better than yours, damn right, it's better than yours," someone else joked in a parody of "Milkshake" by Kelis.

"He definitely thought you were ready to mate lmao," another person weighed in.

"He's still calling for her 'til this day," someone else wrote.