‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Seemingly Tells Concert Crowd He Wants ‘Hot’ Amber Heard to Beat Him Up

Did we hear that right?

This past weekend, actor and musician Dominic Fike seemingly told his concert crowd that he wants Amber Heard to beat him up.

On Saturday (May 21), the Euphoria star, who portrays Elliot on the hit HBO series, played a concert at Northwestern University in Illinois as part of the school's Dillo Day music festival.

While on stage, Fike appeared to tell the crowd he thinks Heard is attractive and wants her to hit him.

"So, I'm just going to come straight out and say it, I'm gonna be real with y'all — I actually think Amber Heard is hot," Fike seemingly said, as heard in the TikTok video below, which features footage of the controversial moment.

"I don't know, I know. I know it's not a popular opinion and it's not the focus at the moment, dude. But I've been having these visions of her [where] she's beating me up. I think it's hot," he continued to boos from the audience.

Student Ashlee Mitchell posted a TikTok about the incident with her own commentary. She alleged that Fike spoke about Heard on two separate instances during his show.

"First off, it had nothing to do with his performance, so I'm like, 'Why even say this?'" Mitchell questioned, alleging Fike said during his show that he wanted to see how much he could potentially "get away with."

On Twitter, another student, named Fatima, shared her shock and disgust, corroborating the moment.

"I wasn't really looking forward to Dominic Fike anyhow but hearing him say ‘I think amber heard is hot, I want her to hit me’ turned me tf off," she tweeted. "That’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim."

Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp are currently embroiled in a highly publicized defamation trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing the Aquaman actress for $50 million, while Heard is counter-suing for $100 million. Both parties claim the other abused them verbally and physically.