There's never a dull moment at Drake's It's All a Blur Tour. During a recent show, Drizzy caught a fan sleeping at his show in Milwaukee, Wisc., and woke him up.

Drake Catches Fan Sleeping at His Show

On Saturday (Aug. 5), TikTok user @eruj__ shared a video of a hilarious moment on Drake's It's All a Blur Tour stop in Milwaukee, Wisc. In the clip, it appears that the Grammy-winning rapper is serenading the crowd with a mellow rendition of his 2016 tune "Controlla." As the rap superstar walks around near the front row with a film crew behind him, he spots a fan taking a nap during his performance.

Feeling a little offended, Drake then takes it up a notch and starts singing his song as loudly as he could in order to wake up the sleeping fan. The snoozing man awoke to find that the 6 God was singing to him, while the crowd behind him were laughing hysterically. Undoubtedly, this will go down as a moment that the napping fan and Drake will never forget. You can watch it below.

Wild Moments on Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour

Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour is arguably one of the zaniest hip-hop tours of 2023. From women throwing their large bras at Drake to getting hit with a smartphone to a visual of sperm cells floating onstage, this is a wild and crazy show.

One of the most viral moments on the tour happened last month when Correia, a huge Drake fan, threw her size 36G bra at Drake while he was performing. The Toronto rapper sniffed the undergarment before asking the crowd to "Locate this woman!" once he read the size on the tag. The viral video has racked up over 12 million views.

The moment also helped secure Correia an offer from Playboy magazine.

Check out Drake's wild moment with a napping fan below.

