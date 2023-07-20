Drake was reportedly straight out of the doghouse and on his way to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Thursday night.

The performer was spotted by photographers donning a unique accessory on his head, a giant rubber dog mask.

According to TMZ, Drake was photographed wearing the doberman mask with drink in hand while on his way to the Barclays Center to perform.

The usual facial covering choice was paired with a sensible Yankees jersey.

Tonight was night three of four straight sold out shows at Barclays Center. He's also set to play Madison Square Garden July 23 and July 25-26.

Drake embarked on the massive "It's All A Blur" tour earlier this month. He is schedule to be on the road throughout the U.S. and Canada through Oct. 9 when the tour wraps up in Columbus, Ohio.

21 Savage is joining Drake on all dates. The duo collaborated to release an album, "Her Loss," last November.

No word on whether the dog mask will be making an appearance onstage or if fans should continue to look for the masked dog man on the streets of New York City in the coming days.

