Drake Ducks for Cover After Crowd Throws Air Jordan Sneakers and Hats at Him During Performance

Drake ducked for cover after someone in the crowd threw Air Jordan sneakers and hats at him during his performance this weekend.

Drake Protects Himself From an Army of Jordans and Hats

On July 8, a TikToker named loren4tunechi recorded a video of Drizzy dodging through hats and Air Jordan sneakers after a person in the audience tossed them at him onstage. The "Rich Flex" rapper, who stopped at The Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit for his It's All a Blur Tour, was admiring a large bra before the attire hit the stage, which can be seen below. After bobbing and weaving around the fashion objects, Drake took a moment to see what exactly was tossed in his direction. Once the Certified Lover Boy rhymer discovered the hats and the size of the Air Jordan sneakers thrown at him, he claimed bras were the only acceptable thing to hit the stage. Shortly after, the 36-year-old rapper continued to assess the shoes' large size.

"This not what we wanna see, a big-ass shoe," Drake states in the clip below. "Nah, nah, nah, nah, it's bras only. I don't know if you got the memo. This big ass Jordan."

Drake Gets Excited After Fan Throws Bra on Stage

This isn't the only time Drake has expressed his love for bras. On July 5, Drake stopped his set midway at Chicago's United Center for the It's All a Blur Tour after a female fan tossed a large bra on stage. In the clip below, the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper admires the big undergarment and how this size, in particular, has never let him down.

See Drake duck for cover after someone in the crowd throws Air Jordan sneakers and hats at him during his performance below.

Watch Drake Duck for Cover After the Crowd Throws Air Jordan Sneakers and Hats at Him During His Performance Below