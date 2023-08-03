Drake Fan Who Threw 36G Bra at Rapper Shares What He DM’d Her After Playboy Offer
The Drake fan who reportedly got an offer from Playboy after tossing her 36G bra at the rapper during an It's All a Blur Tour stop is divulging what Drizzy DM'd her following her viral moment.
Ample-Bosomed Drake Fan Tells All in New Interview
On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Veronica Correia a.k.a. 36G Bra Girl, sat down for an interview on the Club Ambition podcast where she talked about the newfound fame she's garnered thanks to giving Drake her voluminous brassier during a show at the Barclays Center in July. According to Correia, she has been in contact with Drake via DM.
"He was laughing at all my messages. So, I said, 'Oh do you think I'm funny?'" Correia added. "And he said, 'I think you're really sought-after right now.'"
Read More: Drake Fan Who Threw Size 36G Bra on Stage Gets Work Offer From Playboy
Drake picked up Correia's bra after she threw it at the rapper while he was performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. last month. Drizzy stopped in his tracks and commented on the size of it, which can be seen in the video below. The viral moment was apparently enough to get the attention of Playboy, who tracked Correia down and reportedly offered her a contract.
Read More: Drake Expresses Disappointment When Fans Don't Throw Bras on Stage at Show
See 36G Bra Girl divulging Drake's DMs below.