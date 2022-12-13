Drake was recently photographed wearing a custom hentai-themed earpiece while performing at a show.

On Dec. 10, Instagram account gottakeepit3 shared a carousel of photos of rappers including Future, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Drake and more. One of the Drizzy photos shows the Her Loss rapper onstage.

A close-up view of Drake's earpiece appears to show a topless anime character with large breasts.

Twitter has been full of opinions on Drake's custom IEM.

"Next thing you know, Drake gon sport that hentai fit. Complete with accessories," one Twitter user commented.

"Drake is having the craziest midlife crisis cause who showed him hentai??" someone else posted.

"If Drake makes hentai mainstream I’ll take back everything I’ve ever said about the man," another person tweeted on the topic.

For the uninitiated, hentai is a category or porn that features animated anime and manga characters. This isn't the first time Drake has appeared to show a liking for hentai. On the night of the release of Her Loss, Aubrey shared multiple hentai photos on his Instagram Story in promotion of the album.

Content warning: Graphic images and language below

Drake also talked about his porn preferences in a fake Howard Stern interview in promotion of the new collab project with 21 Savage.

"Top. Highest-tier top givers," Drake answered when questioned by Stern about what type of XXX videos he likes to watch. "That's really what I'm consistently on a daily basis tuned into. Those are the real superstars of the world to me."

