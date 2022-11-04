Drake Is Promoting His New Album With Some Seriously NSFW Hentai, a.k.a. Anime Porn

Drake teamed up with fellow rapper 21 Savage for Her Loss, their new album that dropped overnight (Nov. 4). However, some fans are more focused on the explicit images Drake shared to his social media than the music itself.

On his Instagram Story, Drake shared a series of sexually explicit cartoon images that fall under the category of hentai.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, hentai is "a subgenre of the Japanese genres of manga and anime, characterized by overtly sexualized characters and sexually explicit images and plots."

Content warning: Sexually graphic images below.

One of the images posted to the "One Dance" rapper's Instagram Stories was shared with the caption: "It’s my fault for once."

Another image included the caption "H4R L[O]SS," a reference to his album's title.

Drake posted two other hentai images in his Instagram Story, but they're way too graphic to share here.

It's not clear why Drake decided to share the hentai images or what they have to do with his new album. Nevertheless, the NSFW images have drawn the attention of his fans.

Many flocked to social media to question Drake's Instagram Story, while others joked that Drake is a celebrity, and "celebrities are real people that love fat anime t---ies."

See more reactions below.

Warning: Some tweets may contain graphic language.

Drake's bizarre hentai frenzy on Instagram comes after the rapper started beef with Megan Thee Stallion on his new song "Circo Loco."

"This b---h lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling," Drake raps on the track, referencing the July 2020 shooting in which Megan Thee Stallion was injured.

Megan responded to the diss on Twitter. "I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol," she wrote. See the full tweet below.

Warning: Graphic language below.