‘Dragon Ball Z’ Creator Akira Toriyama Dead at 68

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68.

The designer was behind the multibillion-dollar manga franchise that went on to spawn several video game titles and television series passed away at the beginning of March, after suffering a blood clot on the brain whilst he was in the middle of several new projects.

"Dear Friends and Partners, We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68. It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve," A letter posted to Dragon Ball's official website read.

The note thanked fans across the world for their support but asked for "privacy" of the family at this time as they revealed that the funeral has already taken place.

"Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come," the statement continued.

"We inform you this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime.

"Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family.

Future plan for commemorate gathering is not decided, we will let you know when it's confirmed. We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always."