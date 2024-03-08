‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green

Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele is pregnant.

The 39-year-old announced via Instagram that she was expecting a little girl with Houston Rockets baller Jalen Green, 22.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay!" she captioned the post on Friday (Mar. 8), sharing snaps of her baby bump.

"As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, ‘What is my purpose?’ For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades," Michele added.

"It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence," the mother-of-three said.

Michele — born Andraya Michele Howard — noted that she is "overjoyed" to share her love for her "little girl."

"I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment," she added.

The reality tv star has another son, Kniko, 21, from a previous relationship and son Jru, 7, whom she shares with NFL star Orlando Scandrick.

The entrepreneur was previously linked to Chris Brown, rapper The Game and New York Giants Quarterback Tyrod Taylor.