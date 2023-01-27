Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is finally here — and she looks happy, glowing and gorgeous!

The trans TikTok star and social media influencer unveiled the results of her facial feminization surgery Friday (Jan. 27) in a two-part fashion editorial video.

"Facial feminization part 1," Mulvaney, who uses she/they pronouns, captioned the video, which sees them transform into a high-fashion peacock soundtracked by Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake theme, as well as an Old Hollywood bombshell in the second half of the clip.

In the comments section, many celebrated Mulvaney's results and shared their compliments with the influencer and activist.

"You look absolutely beautiful! Your heart is shining honey," singer Betty Who wrote.

"Beautiful," fellow TikTok stars The Old Gays commented.

"This is wonderful!" TikTok content creator Darcy Michael wrote.

"Love it!!!" Jodie Sweetin shared.

Mulvaney underwent facial feminization surgery on Dec. 16, 2022.

The procedure was done by Dr. Harrison Lee.

Ahead of revealing the results of their surgery, Mulvaney shared a message with her followers about how the procedure relates to their identity.

"A friendly reminder as we start the new year: Not all trans people desire affirming surgeries or hormones. They are still trans. But when we do, it’s a necessity and a win. Please show up for all trans people the way you’ve showed up for me," she wrote on Instagram.

Though largely adored online, Mulvaney is no stranger to haters.

In an interview with E! News last year, she shared how she copes with the negativity and transphobia.

"I just constantly have to check in with myself and say, ‘Dylan, are you doing what you want to do? Are you looking the way you want to today?’ Sometimes I show myself not all dolled up, and that feels beautiful and vulnerable because I think there is a stigma, with trans women in particular, about always looking as feminine as possible," they said.

"Ultimately they’ve all voiced to me that they see what I’m doing is for good. And they know that, no matter my gender or what I’m doing on the internet, my heart and intentions are good," she continued.

Mulvaney is most famous for her "Day [number] of Girlhood" series on TikTok, where she has amassed more than 10.3 million followers by sharing cheerful videos about her journey as a trans woman.