If You Eat This Snack Before Bed You’ll Sleep Better

It's what we all dream of, pardon the pun.

A complete night's sleep, almost or totally uninterrupted, waking up feeling well-rested. No tossing and turning with that sleep-deprived feeling, knowing you have a whole day of work ahead of you, but refreshed and ready.

From spraying lavender on our pillows to a hot shower or bath, taking a sleeping pill, or having a warm glass of milk or a hot cup of tea, even a sound machine, most of us have a nightly routine with the hope of a sound sleep.

Here's another tip that helps you get a cozy night of sleep and it couldn't be easier.

According to Livestrong, a few bites from one of these three types of cheeses have a nice amount of tryptophan. They also release serotonin, which is a major player in managing our sleep cycles.

READ ON: Why It's Best for Your Body to Sleep on Your Left Side

Serotonin also encourages our body to relax.

HandmadePictures/etiennevoss/YelenaYemchuk HandmadePictures/etiennevoss/YelenaYemchuk loading...

CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA, COTTAGE

According to MSN, these three cheeses blow turkey away in the tryptophan department. And no, not all cheese is created equal in this department. Cheddar, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese are the best to nibble on before bed to help promote an incredible night of shut-eye.

There's white cheddar and yellow in slices or a block, and with mozzarella, you can buy slices, a block, string cheese, or buffalo.

Now, if you want to focus on the healthiest according to the Lazy Plant website, cottage cheese is most definitely the best of the three. If you have a sweet tooth at night, adding a couple of raspberries or blueberries to cottage cheese helps, too.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett