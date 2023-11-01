Marvel Star Eka Darville Loses Young Son to Rare Form of Brain Cancer

Marvel star Eka Darville's 10-year-old son has died due to a rare form of brain tumor.

The Jessica Jones and Power Rangers star's little boy, Mana, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of glioneuronal brain cancer earlier this year and told he could have just weeks to live.

Mana went through several treatments with thousands raised through a GoFundMe page, where followers were regularly updated on his treatment.

Eka's mother, Malaika, heartbreakingly announced in the latest video update that the young boy passed away and admitted it's a relief that he is now "free" and at "peace."

She said: "I still wanted to come together in this prayer because he’s still always gonna be with us and he’s still with us.

"You can imagine the amount of sadness and grief of Eka, Lila and Lila’s parents, his grandparents, myself, his little brothers.

"But at the same time, there's a lot of joy. There's a lot of peace.

"There's a lot of stillness in the house after such a long struggle for 463 days since the whole ordeal began. And now he's free. Now he's dancing in the light.

"We all see it, we feel it and I know that many of you, like myself, loved Mana eternally.

"Mana managed to touch more hearts than most do in a whole lifetime.

"And he will continue to touch hearts with his story, courage and strength and wisdom coming into the highest frequencies of the ascended masters, the angelic realms, the angels, the light help guide man to pour our love into his soul."

The diagnosis came after Mana collapsed on a beach in July 2022.

After being taken into hospital in January, the family learned the diagnosis.

Mana went under the knife to have most of the tumor removed.

The Australia-based family then relocated to the U.S. to try different treatments, which they were able to do after exceeding their $600,000 goal on the GoFundMe page.

Throughout, the family remained hopeful for a cure.

In a recent Instagram post, they wrote: “Mana is still breathing so we have hope.

“We know miracles are possible because we see it everyday with our little man. Thank you to everyone for sharing your daily #manamoment with us.”