Elon Musk’s 76-Year-Old Dad Errol Ready to Donate His Sperm to ‘High-Class Women’

Elon Musk may soon have more siblings out in the world.

The Tesla CEO's 76-year-old father, Errol Musk, has been asked to donate his sperm to several wealthy women in South America. The revelation comes just days after it was revealed Errol had a second child with his own stepdaughter.

The Musk patriarch claims his sperm is currently being sought after by a company in Colombia because it contains the same DNA that made the world’s richest man.

"I’ve got a company who wants me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class women," Errol told The Sun. "They say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?'"

Errol is not opposed to donating his sperm, saying, "Why not?," to the situation.

The unnamed company has allegedly proposed a series of perks to him such as first-class travel and luxury hotel stays.

Errol has fathered a total of seven children with three different women.

He recently claimed the purpose of life is to procreate, declaring, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

Despite Errol and Elon having had a falling out years ago, both appear to share a very similar view when it comes to procreation and its purpose.

Previously, Elon — who has 10 children with multiple women, including two with musician Grimes — made similar statements, saying he is "doing [his] best to help the underpopulation crisis" and that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."