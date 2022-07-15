Elon Musk’s 76-Year-Old Dad Errol Has Love Child With 35-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Elon Musk's father, Errol, has fathered yet another child — this time with with his own stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, who is 41 years his junior. He reportedly became Jana's stepfather when she was only 4 years old.

The 76-year-old welcomed the latest addition to his family back in 2019, but only confirmed the news on July 13.

Jana is 35. The father-daughter couple also share another child together — a 5-year-old boy named Elliot Rush who was born back in 2017.

In an interview with The Sun, Errol said that "the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce."

Errol revealed the child was "unplanned” and that he and Jana are no longer living together.

"It’s not practical. She’s 35. Eventually if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me," he said, adding: "Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself."

Errol appears to share similar views with his son when it comes to procreation.

His comment about reproduction comes shortly after news that Elon fathered two children with an executive at his artificial intelligence company, Neuralink, mere weeks before his second child with singer Grimes was born.

Loosely addressing the news of his growing brood, at the time Elon tweeted he was "doing [his] best to help the underpopulation crisis" and that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

With the addition of his new child, Errol now has seven children. Meanwhile, his son Elon has 10 kids.