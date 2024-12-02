Elton John Has Lost His Eyesight: REPORT

Elton John has lost his eyesight as the result of a "severe" infection.

The music icon made the revelation on Sunday (Dec. 1) in London while attending The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical charity gala.

"As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it," the 77-year-old told the audience, according to The Daily Mail.

The singer, who wrote the original score for The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, also thanked his husband, David Furnish, for sticking by his side throughout the ordeal.

"To my husband, who’s been my rock, because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it,” John continued.

“And, boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!" he added.

In September, the "I'm Still Standing" singer said on Good Morning America that an eye infection had left him with "limited vision" in one eye.

"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France, and it's been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest," John said on the ABC morning show.