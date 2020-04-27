Emma Watson’s New Businessman Boyfriend Used to Work at a Cannabis Company

Emma Watson reportedly has a new man in her life.

The 30-year-old actress is allegedly dating businessman Leo Alexander Robinton, according to The Daily Mail. The actress and businessman were first seen together six months ago and were later photographed kissing.

Their relationship is so serious that the Harry Potter alum reportedly introduced him to her parents, Jacqueline and Chris.

"Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private," a source told the outlet. "But his closeness with Emma didn't go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress."

Shortly after they were photographed in public, Robinton deleted all of his personal social media accounts "in an attempt to protect their romance." His sister, Daisy, is currently following Watson on Instagram, Extra reports.

Watson's publicist did not confirm nor deny the report. "I'm afraid I do not comment on speculation regarding Emma's private life," she told the outlet.