Thinking These Nine Phrases Means You’re Emotionally Intelligent

Do you think for feel like you're emotionally intelligent?

Our emotional intelligence (EI) is all about managing our emotions while understanding the emotions of those around us. Let's be honest, there's nothing easy about that as we're all human with everchanging situations happening in our lives.

According to the Mental Health America website, the five main elements of EI are self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. Understanding our emotional quotient (EQ) takes effort, practice, and mental strength, which varies depending on what's happening in our lives and the lives of others.

Emoji 3d icon set. Emoticon smile collection. happy, angry, thinks, kiss, explosion, tongue etc. vector illustration. Isolated icons, objects on a transparent background Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

According to CNBC, Harvard-trained Dr. Cortney Warren says that using at least one of these nine phrases deliberately every single day will improve our emotional resilience and intelligence.

Think of them as mantras.

"I can get through this" or "I will survive this." I've said these phrases or versions, but it's not a daily thing for me.

"I'm not going to be a victim" or "Even though I'm a victim in this situation, I won't let it define me or ruin me." Yup, I've been here, but most definitely not a daily mantra or way of life.

"Life is hard" or "I don't always like how things play out, but it's part of the journey." Ha! Okay, this one I do say at least a couple of times each week.

"This too shall pass" or "Each day is one step closer to being better." Again, not a daily statement, but who hasn't said this right?

"What can I learn from this?" or "How can I use this experience to improve?" Oh, this is a good one. Not daily, but often, even with positive experiences, I've said this.

"I need some time" or "I'm going to take a moment." Once again, another powerful phrase I've used for personal, often big decisions or with others. Not daily, though.

"I still have things to be grateful for" or "There's a lot of good in my life, too." Who hasn't been here and used this statement to turn negativity into positivity in life? Daily though, I'm not sure I have.

"It is what it is" or "I have to see things for how they are, and this is reality right now." Okay, this one I just may say just about every day, even for trivial moments. Although being in New England, we're so used to this as part of Patriots' coach Bill Belichick's philosophy.

"Just let it go" or "Forgiving doesn't mean forgetting, but I'm moving on." This is one of the toughest ones because just letting go isn't easy, but I've said this.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

These phrases allow us to focus on what we can control at the moment.

