These Fake, AI-Generated Facebook Disney Posters Make Us Question Our Sanity

If you've scrolled through your Facebook feed at some point over the last few years, you've probably had your eyes accosted by a fake, clearly AI-generated movie poster or two.

Disney has been especially victimized by this phenomenon thanks to its signature art style that is so influential—and replicable by artificial intelligence.

While AI is certainly making it harder for many people to differentiate what's real and what's not online, some content is just too bizarre and uncanny to be fooled by.

Below, delight in the absolute absurdity of some very fake Disney movie posters we've recently encountered on the internet.

(P.S. We very much so advise against clicking on the links to these non-existent movies attached to the embedded posts below. You've been warned!)

Frozen 3 — We have a dopplelgänger in our midst

How many Elsas does a Frozen sequel actually need? Will these two snowball fight to the death to determine the Alpha Elsa? Will they sing a sweeping ballad about self-discovery as they consume each other in a terrifying mergence of ice and flesh, The Substance-style?

Frozen 3 — Love is an open relationship

Foot size may not matter to Anna, but she clearly likes Kristoff enough to bring in a look-alike third, even if he does appear to be part centaur if you look close enough. (Also, are Sven and Olaf, like, OK?)

Frozen 3 — They fly now? They fly now!

Elsa appears to be ditching her Disney princess duties to save Gotham in this one. (There's a Mr. Freeze joke here somewhere but, like many parents, we've got Frozen fatigue.)

Pinocchio 2 — I'm literally so scared right now

This is 100 percent scarier than the horrifying Pleasure Island donkey transformation scene. Why are their eyes all so lifeless and dead? Is that Tinker Bell? And what happened to poor Jiminy Cricket? Is he a cockroach now? Why is Cleo the fish floating in the air? For the love of God, she can't breathe!

Wreck-It Ralph 3 — Not-so-ready player one...

Did Ralph punch himself in the face repeatedly until he transformed into an even more swole version of Popeye the Sailor? Everything is familiar but still looks so... off. We'd like to unplug this game permanently.

Monsters, Inc. 3 — Put that thing back where it came from or so help me

This chaotic mish-mash of a poster where Mike is all wrong and Sulley looks like he wants to eat my insides like sushi at Harryhausen's is scarier than the Scare Floor. (Bonus points for the nonsensical "English language" tagline that's mostly just letters made to look like actual words.)

Monsters, Inc. 3 — From Monstropolis to Tron City

Mike and Sulley are definitely way off model here. And why do they look like they're in Tron? Must've opened the wrong door in the factory...

Encanto 2 — Wrong family

Mirabel found the Manic Panic! Anyway, like Bruno, we don't talk about... whatever this hell this knock-off is.

Encanto 2 — What happened to the donkeys?

Mirabel looks more Mirabel-eqsue here, we'll give it that, but it seems we've traded in the original movie's dancing donkeys for a clan of horned alpacas. (Alpacas don't have horns, FYI.)

Moana 3 — Sail away, sail away, sail away

Moana 3 has yet to be announced or produced. But if it does get made, we can safely bet it won't include the uncanny, eldritch horror that is a one-armed Moana torso fused to Maui's chest and groin.

Ratatouille 2 — Call the health department

That's obviously not Remy. We can all see that, right? But what's really creeping us out is this imposter's mangled, three-toed paw. (AI just can't get the hands right.)

Coco 2 — Bury it

Sometimes, dead is better.

Brave 2 — Change her fate (and her face)

Brave of whoever made this to assume we wouldn't recognize that that's not Merida, and that's definitely not her horse, Angus. Brave is one of Disney-Pixar's most visually rich films, but this is just flat and lifeless like a torn tapestry.

Tangled 2 — A hair-raising mess

Aside from Rapunzel's head being way too big and everything looking a little weird and off, why is her hair growing in an impossible, infinite loop? Climb back up your tower, you pretender!

Finding Nemo 3 — Stay out of the water

First of all, this fake poster is a total rip-off of the 2003 film's original theatrical poster. Second of all, why is it so terrifying? Why are the fish warped and melting? Where are Bruce's eyes?

The Incredibles 3 — Gone girl

Not that we don't want another Incredibles sequel — the clever superhero films comprise one of Disney-Pixar's most unsung franchises — but we definitely don't want it if the whole family isn't in it. Seriously, where's Violet? And who are the two new kids?

Toy Story 5 — Counting sheepherders

This one could have fooled us if it weren't for the double dose of Bo Peep. Seriously, why does AI insist on shoehorning in doppelgängers at any given chance?

Beauty and the Beast 2 — Human (or something) again

While Belle and the Beast only look a little off here, every other character in the background of this poster looks to be wilting faster than a dying, enchanted rose. Uncanny valley? This is the uncanny kingdom.