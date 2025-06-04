Sisters’ Fake Cake Business Page for ‘Stalking’ People Receives Real Orders

Three sisters have gone viral on TikTok after their fake cake business Instagram account took off in more ways than expected.

"POV: you and your sisters made a fake cake business Instagram to stalk ppl and now you have five orders," the original video's caption reads.

The video showed several women frantically mixing dough in bowls, with various dishes out on the counter and stove.

"This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life," one person commented.

"Imagine it’s fake orders from the people you stalk, and you’re putting in all this work for nothing," someone else said in the comments.

"Well accidentally [make] a successful first business orders," another person advised in the comments.

The video also attracted tons of verified accounts and brands to the comments section, including Betty Crocker herself.

"Sounds like something I would do," Betty Crocker wrote, along with the side-eye emoji.

Chargrill Charlie's commented, "I’m just a chicken but even I know this is cooked."

The situation earned them the moniker "Creeper Cakes."

In an update video set to the Black Eyed Peas' "Rock That Body," the sisters received pre-made cakes to fulfill their orders from Asian food restaurant P.F. Chang's.

"We got the cakes covered so you can stalk," the restaurant chain commented.

"KEEP IN MIND that they did this all within like an hour- they actually pulled through on their promise, THIS is how you boost your brand image," one viewer commented of P.F. Chang's cake assistance.

"THEY SAID THEY WOULD AND THEY DID PF CHANGS DONT PLAYYYYY," someone else said.

A few days later, the sisters seemingly scored a P.F. Chang's brand deal when they posted about their dinner at the restaurant.

"Taking a little break from our cake business," they captioned the video.

"We love this stalking sesh, I mean girls night," the restaurant commented with a winking emoji.