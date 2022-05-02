A little girl has gone viral on TikTok after her mom shared a video of her nearly chugging the wine cup during her First Communion.

TikTok user @stefanie_heidebrink initially uploaded the footage of her daughter soundtracked by the popular "Oh No" audio on the app.

In the video, the young girl stands in front of a priest who hands her a goblet of wine. Typically, you're supposed to take a sip, but she goes for the big gulp.

The priest looks utterly shook and doesn't quite know how to respond. Finally, he gives her a thumbs up to imply that she doesn't need to drink any more.

"When your 7 year old chugs the wine at her 1st Communion instead of taking a sip," the mom wrote in the caption of the TikTok, including the hashtags #proudmom and #likemotherlikedaughter.

Check out the initial TikTok below:

The first video went viral and amassed nearly 11 million views and more than 1 million likes on the app.

However, a second video featuring the original audio is rapidly closing in on 16 million views. In it, you can hear the other church members laughing at the priest's hysterical reaction.

"My daughter slamming her 1st communion wine," the mom captioned the other clip, including the hashtag #thatsmygirl.

Listen to the original audio and watch the funny TikTok a second time, below:

"Blown away," the mom wrote in a third video that noted how viral the first two have gone. "And yes, she gets it from her mama."

Viewers rushed to the comments sections to weigh in on all three videos.

"Her face walking back," someone wrote. "She knows."

"Happy hour at the church," another joked.

"The way she folded her hands after," one viewer wrote.

"The look of internal panic on the priest's face is hilarious," another person noted.

"The priest's face has me dead," someone else added.

"The priest wanting to stop her but also wanting to see what happens is basically my parenting technique," yet another user wrote.

Meanwhile, @stefanie_heidebrink gave an update on how the wine hit her 7-year-old daughter.

"She was definitely a little buzzed," she told one commenter, telling another that "she was very flushed and talkative at dinner."

In case you were unaware, a First Communion is a sacrament that is typically celebrated by children who grow up practicing in certain Christian households. It is particularly prevalent in the Catholic faith. The ceremony marks the first time a child takes the Eucharist, which represents the body and blood of Jesus Christ.