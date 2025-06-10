A mom on TikTok shared her toddler's cute reaction to her being under the weather and it was totally, unexpectedly hilarious—and brutal in the best way!

The woman's little girl ended up bringing her a thoughtful gift to seemingly help her feel better, but it wasn't exactly the most appropriate gift for the situation.

"When you tell your 4-year-old you're not feeling well and she comes home from the store with this..." the mom writes in her video while laying in bed.

She then slowly pans her camera up to reveal a colorful balloon tied to her bed post.

The balloon hilariously reads: "You'll be missed."

Watch below:

Users in the comments section weighed in with jokes and reactions toward the funny moment.

"That escalated quickly lol," one user wrote.

"My kid wrote 'I’ll never forget you' in my Mother’s Day card," another revealed.

"Her condolences, I guess," someone else joked.

"OMG she didn't even give you a chance to get better," another viewer commented.

"Dang! That went from a cough to a eulogy very quickly," someone else quipped.

Even the retail store JCPenney weighed in, joking, "She remembered all of the times you told her no lol."

READ MORE: Woman’s Viral Washing Machine Video Is Our Worst Nightmare

Toddlers, of course, are known for having some of the funniest reactions to the world around them, as they often can't manage their big emotions too well just yet.

However, science also says that empathy starts truly developing between the ages of 2 to 4, which is when little children begin showing signs of comfort, concern and sympathy toward those around them.

Of course, that doesn't always mean they go about it the most socially expected way. But we sure do love them for their, uh, creativity!