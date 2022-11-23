A baby toy designed like a corporate office desk has gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok user and mom @mrs.frazzled can't stop laughing at the "dark show of late-stage capitalism" showcased by the Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Like a Boss Activity Center she recently purchased for her young daughter.

The brightly colored activity center is set up to mimic a grownup’s office and comes complete with office-themed play tools to help young children develop motor skills.

The toy, designed to look like an corporate office standing desk, includes a fake coffee mug, plastic computer monitor, smartphone with interchangeable screens, ASMR tissue box, rolling tape dispenser and even a presentation flip chart.

The funniest feature, however, has got to be the song that plays when you press one of the buttons on the fake computer: "A-B-C-D-E-mail!"

Watch below:

In the comments section, corporate employees and office workers felt very represented by the cute, if not slightly sinister, baby toy.

"Now we can all boss babe together," one person joked.

"Why do I want to order one for myself," another user wrote.

“Bar graph is what’s killing me!!! Who pitched this as an idea?" someone else asked.

"The tissues are for when she’s crying because… toxic workplaces?" another user commented.

Others left glowing reviews for the office-themed toy.

"I work from home and got this for my baby, so we can both sit at our desks together. I love it," one parent chimed in.

"My daughter loves this! We got it when she was four months old. She’s nine months now, and it’s just a favorite still," someone else commented.