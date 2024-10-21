Get Out and Get Help if You Smell Fish in Your Home

You may be a total fish lover, eating it several times a week, but we know the smell dissipates. However, if things are smelling fishy and it's not from dinner, then you need to get out of your home and get help fast.

Specifically, if the smell is a lingering fishy-like odor over days that may even have a bit of a burnt rubber smell mixed in, this means you and your home are in danger.

This pungent smell is a sure sign of electrical wiring going awry. It's probably been happening for a while; however, it's easy to blow off smells and odors when they're not that strong.

According to the website Second Nature, you can either do some searching on your own to find where the strong, fishy smell is coming from or leave your home and call 911.

READ ON: If You Smell Cucumbers in Your House, Get Out Fast

According to the Energy Today website, nine times out of ten, the smell will eventually spread to more than just the room where the main electrical issue is. That smell means that at least one electrical component is overheating and can easily break out into a fire.

While heat-resistant chemicals are used on most wires, circuit breakers, and so forth, overheating supersedes those protective chemicals radiating off this overpowering fishy and rubbery smell.

According to Energy Today, calling 911 is best if the smell is getting stronger and stronger because a fire can break out quickly when breaker and fuse issues, overloaded circuits, loose wires, frayed cords, older electrical systems, or wire insulation breakdowns occur.

However, if the fishy smell is mild and won't go away, an electrician, assuming they can get to your house quickly, may be able to find and repair the overheating component and check for other potential overheating problems, according to Energy Today.

2024's Top Halloween Costume Trends Here's a look at the top-trending Halloween costumes for 2024. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman