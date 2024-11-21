Fitness Influencer Slammed for Mid-Flight Workout in Airplane Aisle

This flight turned into a mid-air fitness class.

Mexican ex-soap opera star and fitness influencer Bárbara de Regil faced backlash online after performing an intense workout during a long-haul flight. Fellow passengers were less than thrilled with her air-obics routine.

In a TikTok posted to the account @elheraldodemexico, de Regil can be seen exercising while other passengers pay her no mind.

“I’m feeling crazy after nearly 35 hours in the air,” said de Regil, known for her roles in telenovelas like Lalola and Rosario Tijeras. Instead of light stretching or walking the aisle, she launched into a full-body workout, running in place and doing squat jumps in the cabin while wearing an eye mask and pajamas.

Meanwhile, her husband, Fernando Schoenwald, casually scrolled on his phone, unfazed by the impromptu exercise session. The pair were traveling to to an unknown destination, according to local media.

Online viewers weren’t impressed either. De Regil, who regularly shares fitness content with her 9 million Instagram followers, reportedly decided to stretch out after the long journey - but her airplane pilates didn’t land well with the public.

"I go to the back of the plain and stretch not in the middle of the Isle," wrote one person.

"Planes don’t have showers, she must stink," added another.

"This ridiculous lady has already won the Idiot of the Year award," chimed in someone else.

However, she did have her fair share of defenders in the comments section as well.

"35 hours!? I would be moving too," someone said.

"Y’all can say whatever but she’s the definition of dedication frfr no excuses," added a TikTok user.

"Movement is extremely good for you and healthy for you when you’re flying so often. I learned this because I used to fly a lot for work and I started having issues with water retention and cramping," read another comment.