5-Year-Old Barron Trump Goes Viral via Adorable Old Footage: ‘I Like My Suitcase!’

A clip of 5-year-old Barron Trump is going viral after taking over TikTok.

People are calling Barron "camp" and "a diva" because of the cute clip of him talking about his suitcase for school with an accent matching his mom Melania's Slovenian cadence.

Barron is reportedly fluent in both English and Slovenian.

"I like my suitcase!" he exclaimed in the video clip from CNN.

"I have to go to school now?" he asked, seeming unimpressed with the idea.

"First we'll have lunch and then you go to school," Melania confirmed, with Donald Trump chiming in to tell young Barron that he will be studying "reading, writing and arithmetic."

One person used the audio on TikTok and said that every time they see a video using it they "gasp for air" from laughing so hard.

Another TikTok user posted a video demonstrating how she can't stop repeating the phrase "I like my suitcase!"

"Your honor she won't stop saying it," she captioned the video.

"I feel like people at NYU are yelling that at him from across the campus and that makes me giggle," one viewer commented.

6-foot-9 Barron, now 18, is attending New York University for college in Manhattan, N.Y. and studying at the university's prestigious Stern School of Business.

Another TikTok user wondered if Barron's "mysterious aura" at NYU has now been "shattered" by the cute video.

"I would be mad af if I was Barron and my mysterious aura I've been crafting was suddenly rendered to shambles because of some video from when I was like 5," the person wrote along with a crying emoji.

Others are using the sound to show off their pets like one person who had their dog pose with a suitcase and wear glasses for a video set to the "suitcase" audio.

"How he says suitcase and how she says lunch do something to my brain I can’t get enough of," one person commented.

The video's creator called it "oddly satisfying."

See more hilarious TikTok videos using Barron Trump's "sootcase" audio, below: