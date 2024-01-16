Fitness Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead at 35

Mila De Jesus has passed away. She was 35.

The Brazilian fitness influencer's daughter, Anna Clara, shared the news on her mother's Instagram page on Monday (Jan. 15).

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday. In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot," a translation of the post read, according to People.

"We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you," Anna Clara added in the caption of the post.

De Jesus' cause of death has not been made public.

The mother of four gained a following after sharing her weight loss journey online. She had more than 59,000 followers on Instagram and 103,000 subscribers on YouTube, where she posted makeup tutorials and vlogs about her life as a mom.

Born in Brazil, De Jesus lived in Boston, Mass., and let followers in on her experience with bariatric surgery in 2017.

In November 2023, she shared a throwback photo commemorating her journey. She wrote in the caption, "6 years since a decision that changed my life in so many ways. On one side Mila aged 22 and on the other Mila aged 35, how much we change huh, how we grow and how we learn. Pride girl pride."

On Dec. 31, she shared her excitement for the new year, writing on Instagram, "Ready to welcome the best year of our lives thus far... 2024 I waited eagerly for you!!"