Five Surprising Fruits You Should Keep on Your Counter Not in Your Fridge

Generally, when you think of food storage, it's either the refrigerator, freezer, or your pantry. That said, where does fruit land in your book?

The fridge, right?

Since cold temperatures can actually hinder the flavor of certain fruits, it's time to add a nice tray or bowl to your counter to fill with your favorite fruits.

After the money you spend on them, getting the most out of the flavor is a must.

According to the Simplemost website, you buy produce with the best of intentions, whether it's to add fruit to your diet or to enjoy the delicious flavors, so if you have to throw it away because it's not very good, then what a waste of taste and money.

While grapes and all berries thrive in your fridge, here are some favorite fruits that you want to keep on your counter.

MELONS

Cantaloupe and watermelon don't like the cold. According to Simplemost, they deteriorate much faster in the fridge while losing their vibrant flavor and texture.

TROPICAL

Think mangos, papayas, and pineapple, which are grown in warm, often humid, subtropical conditions. Of course, it makes sense that a cold refrigerator is a shock to their system.

These fruits are super sensitive to the cold and will never fully develop their true flavor if you store them in your fridge.

I've never known anyone to store bananas in the fridge, but this included bananas as well.

CITRUS

Oranges belong on the counter, as do grapefruit, lemons, and limes.

Are you one of the majority of people who automatically put citrus fruits in the bottom drawer of your fridge? I know I'm guilty.

According to Simplemost, if you do that, it's totally fine; however, just know that it keeps them from fully ripening.

Unlike apples, peaches, and pears that can continue to ripen a bit after being picked, citrus doesn't, so it needs the counter to fully offer up its flavor for you.

By the way, apples and pears are best on your counter as well.

STONE

These fruits get their name because of the stone or pit in the center, like plums, peaches, and cherries.

According to Bon Appétit, putting these favorites in your fridge causes the scrumptious flesh to go mealy. If you want the juice-dripping-down-your-chin bite, then keep them on your counter.

TOMATOES

Surprisingly, to some, it's the warm sunlight while sitting on your counter that allows tomatoes to thrive. Putting a tomato in the fridge can ruin its texture both inside and out.

