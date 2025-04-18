Please Don’t Travel to These Caribbean Islands Right Now

Even with summer slowly closing in, that itch to sink your toes in the sand of a tropical Caribbean Island is hard to resist, especially with travel deals.

Sipping umbrella drinks while soaking in the salt air and clear, blue waters in your favorite bathing suit may even be a daily daydream right now.

The Caribbean is one of the most popular, sought-after destinations in the world, especially for us Americans, but that doesn't mean every island should be part of your research for your next beach holiday.

Thank goodness you have plenty of choices, because right now, there are two islands listed as "reconsider travel."

According to the United States Department of State, there are four advisory levels.

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

LEVEL 3 TRAVEL ADVISORY

JAMAICA

Violent crime is the main reason behind this Level 3 warning. The main violence is murders, robberies, and sexual assaults. According to the State Department, the U.S. Embassy routinely receives reports of sexual assaults at the resorts, with violent crimes continuing to be a major issue for tourists, although touristy areas do see lower rates of violence.

The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. Armed robberies and sexual assaults are common.

Additionally, healthcare, whether it's an emergency or routine, is often very slow.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Gangs and terrorism are the main reasons behind this Level 3 warning from the State Department. Violent crimes include murder, robbery, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

Targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.

Healthcare is also an issue here, which can be particularly scary if you're having an emergency.

Wherever you plan to dip your toes, safe travels to you.

