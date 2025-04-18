Each years the superstars of WWE come together at WrestleMania to tie up story lines and battle it out for various belts, including the WWE Championship belt.

Not only do fan-favorite wrestlers and WWE legends take to the ring each year, but celebrities often make appearances as well.

For instance, Donald Trump defeated former WWE owner Vince McMahon during the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

Celebrities You Probably Forgot Fought in the Ring at WWE WrestleMania Bill Pugliano, Getty Images loading...

Many singers have also attended the event as performers, hosts, commentators and more.

In 1985, Cyndi Lauper appeared at the very first WrestleMania, and two years later Alice Cooper accompanied Jake "The Snake" Roberts to the ring.

READ MORE: Celebrities You Probably Forgot Fought in the Ring at WWE Wrestlemania

WWE fans span all genres of music, and several country singers have performed at professional wrestling's biggest night over the years.

Below, discover seven country stars you might not have known sang for the crowd at WWE WrestleMania over the years.

Brantley Gilbert and Jessie James Decker

Brantley Gilbert and Jessie James Decker performed "America the Beautiful" at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Gilbert took the reins on night one and Decker on night two in Arlington, Texas.

7 Country Stars Who Performed at WWE WrestleMania Jason Kempin, Getty Images (2) loading...

Ashland Craft

Ashland Craft performed "America the Beautiful" during night two of WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

The Voice alum was the first-ever female country star to sing the patriotic tune at the big event.

7 Country Stars Who Performed at WWE WrestleMania Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson sang "America the Beautiful" at WrestleMania 7 in 1991.

The big event marked the final WrestleMania appearance of wrestling legend Andre the Giant.

7 Country Stars Who Performed at WWE WrestleMania Taylor Hill, Getty Images loading...

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire sang at WrestleMania 8 in 1992, opening the pay-per-view event with a country rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The country icon donned a black suit jacket that popped against her iconic red hair.

7 Country Stars Who Performed at WWE WrestleMania Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen performed "America the Beautiful" at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

The "Best Shot" singer kicked off night two of the big event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

7 Country Stars Who Performed at WWE WrestleMania Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Kid Rock

Kid Rock, a WWE Hall of Famer, performed during WrestleMania 25 in 2009.

The country-rocker sang a medley of his songs. During his song "So Hott," female wrestlers past and present marched down the ramp into the ring to compete in a 25-Diva battle royal.

7 Country Stars Who Performed at WWE WrestleMania Kris Connor, Getty Images loading...