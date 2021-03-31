FKA Twigs Thanks Lil Nas X for Acknowledging Her Music Video as Inspiration for ‘Call Me By Your Name’

After fans accused Lil Nas X of ripping off FKA Twigs' "Cellophane" music video, the 33-year-old performer addressed Nas and his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video in a heartfelt social media message.

On Tuesday (March 30), FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) shared an Instagram post thanking Nas for acknowledging that she helped inspire his latest creation.

"Thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration 'Cellophane' gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video," she began, indicating that she and Nas previously spoke privately about the issue. "I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. Legend status."

The "Cellophane" singer thanked her creative partners and added that she wanted to acknowledge that she didn't personally create the art of pole dancing.

"Most importantly I would like to thank sex workers and strippers for providing the physical language to make both videos possible," she continued.

FKA Twigs has also been working with a sex worker collective to help the community during the pandemic. "I have been working with @swarmhive to help support this community and I know all donations to the swarm hardship fund will be welcome during this difficult time," she concluded.

FKA Twigs' post came just an hour after the "Old Town Road" singer dedicated an Instagram post to the "Cellophane" video.

"I want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang," Nas wrote. "The 'Cellophane' visual is a masterpiece. I was not aware that the visual would serve as inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video."

"I want to say thank u to Twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as I was not aware they were so close," he added. "Was only excited for the video to come out. I understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. You deserve so much more love and praise."

Last week, "Cellophane" director Andrew Thomas Huang revealed that he was contacted by Nas' label to direct his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video and noted that the artist's team even used the same choreographer.

Watch the two music videos, below.