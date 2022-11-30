Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Dead at 79

There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79.

The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:

There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine MCVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed. - Fleetwood Mac.

A cause of death was not given. This is a breaking story and we will update with more details.