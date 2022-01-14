Even Foot Locker Thinks Machine Gun Kelly Looks Like an Employee in That Megan Fox Engagement Vid

Machine Gun Kelly was roasted for the striped Foot Locker-esque shirt he wore during his engagement to Megan Fox — and Foot Locker just weighed in on the meme.

After MGK got down on one knee under the banyan tree — he popped the question to his twin flame and fellow blood-drinker Megan on Jan. 11 — on social media fans both celebrated the proposal as well as dragged the "Bloody Valentine" singer for the shirt he wore, which bore a striking resemblance to one retailer's iconic employee uniform.

As Twitter user @SortaBad pointed out Jan. 12, the sequined black-and-white striped jacket MGK wore while proposing to his actress fiancée looked like a glammed-up version of the Foot Locker employee shirt, a staple often found in malls across the U.S. (And around the world, for that matter.)

"When the foot locker employee finds an extra pair of the sold out shoes for you in the back," @SortaBad wrote in a tweet that went wildly viral on social media, sharing a screenshot from MGK's proposal video.

Even Foot Locker agrees with the sartorial assessment.

"To be clear, Machine Gun Kelly requested off that day," the official Foot Locker account tweeted Jan. 13.

Who knew the two-time VMA-winning pop-punk artist and "Lace Up" rapper moonlit as a shoe salesman?

For the record, this is what the official Foot Locker employee uniform shirt looks like:

Maybe the next time MGK gets down on one knee in front of Megan Fox, it'll be to size her for a new pair of Nikes.