Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are officially engaged and, after the marriage proposal under a banyan tree, the soon-to-be wed couple apparently drank each other's blood according to the actress.

The rapper turned pop-punk rocker's first words ever to Fox were, "I am weed," and they've had hearts in their eyes ever since, having gone on to become a dominant celebrity power couple, catching the mainstream's eye with almost every move they make.

More recently, they were chained together at a launch party for the 31-year-old MGK's UN/DN LAQR line of nail polish and now they're set to tie the knot at a later date.

On Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly, who has vowed to release two new albums this year, shared a video clip which showcased the shimmering engagement ring on Fox's finger and explained the unique design concept behind the diamond and emerald piece.

"'Yes, in this life and every life,'" he began.

"Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring," the rocker went on, "but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Fox, who will turn 36 in May, uploaded a different video clip (seen below) which showed multiple camera angles of the engagement setting and her now fiancé's bent-knee proposal.

In the video caption, the Transformers actress described the nature of their relationship and also stated that they drank one another's blood after she agreed to marry him.

In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22

Congratulations to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox and may their future be filled with health and happiness.

