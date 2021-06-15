There's absolutely no denying that 2003's Freaky Friday is a modern Disney classic — for Lindsay Lohan full stop, for Chad Michael Murray's hair and for millennials everywhere. But did you know one of the most beloved songs in the film wasn't originally made for the movie?

That's right, "Take Me Away" — the track Pink Slip practice during their garage rehearsal at the beginning of the film and later perform at the House of Blues — is actually a cover!

While Christina Vidal's Maddie takes lead vocals on the number as Lohan's Anna (really her mom Tess) fakes her way through playing the guitar in the movie's climactic, and perhaps most iconic, scene, the song was originally recorded by Australian alt-rock/punk band Lash.

Comprised of frontwoman Belinda-Lee Reid, drummer Jaclyn Pearson, lead guitarist Jessica Bennet and bassist Micaela Slayford, the foursome met in the '90s while attending Catholic school Santa Maria College in a suburb of Perth. They entered their first songwriting contest when they were just 14 under the name Exteria.

After changing their name to Lash and signing to now-defunct Aussie label Festival Mushroom Records, the band went on to release just one single studio album, 2002's The Beautiful and the Damned, before disbanding in 2003.

"Take Me Away" served as the lead single from the LP, and peaked at No. 33 on the Australian music charts. It was even nominated for Best Artist — Single at the 2001 ARIA Music Awards!

Another fun fact: while the group's debut hit was covered for the film, another one of their songs, "Beauty Queen," made it onto the official Freaky Friday soundtrack.

