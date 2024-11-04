14 Fruits That Not Only Taste Better But Are Healthier in the Winter

Whether it's part of your goal or not to add more fruit to your 2025 health plan, it's always nice to know what fruit is in season.

While we think of fruit as a scrumptious summer snack, there are 14 that reign winter supreme because this is their actual season.

According to the East Fresh website, eating fruit that's in season tastes better and fresher, is more nutritious, and is less expensive than fruit that's out of season.

I was shocked when I stumbled across these lists. I don't equate fruit with actually having a winter season, which is naive of me since so many fruits come from climates that don't experience a true winter.

So, even if we prefer most fruit during the warmer months, here is a handy list of winter seasonal fruits, according to the Culinary Hill website. When we think about feasting on through these winter months, remember that fruit in season is less expensive, too. While saving some money and tasting fresher, fruit that's in season is also healthier, especially the citrus fruit, which means loads of vitamin C, which is perfect for cold and flu season.

Apples, Oranges, Pears, Kiwis, Lemons, Limes, Mangos, Mandarins, Bananas, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Pomegranates, Strawberries, and Clementines.

According to the Garden Simply website, there are several reasons to enjoy fruit in season besides the taste and nutritional value.

You're supporting farmers in your region or at least the United States, which is more environmentally friendly. Plus, you avoid the possibility of overseas contamination which is possible when out-of-season fruits are shipped from overseas where pesticide and herbicide regulations vary.

