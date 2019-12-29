Actor Alfie Allen Mourns the Loss of His ‘Game of Thrones’ Body Double

Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen is mourning the loss of his GoT body double, Andrew Dunbar.

Allen portrayed Theon Greyjoy on the iconic television show and Dunbar acted as his body double as well as a Stark family member. The actor passed away on Christmas Eve (December 24) in his Belfast home. Although there are no details on the exact cause of death, his passing is reportedly not being treated as suspicious.

"Andrew was an actor who was also a stand-in as Theon on GoT," Allen wrote on his Instagram story. "Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing."

"To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through," he continued. "RIP Andrew xxx."

"To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement," his extras agency wrote in a statement. "We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again."

Aside from GoT, he also played the role of a corrupt police officer on Line of Duty, "the poor fella cornered by Colum" on Derry Girls and a rebel on Krypton. "But most of all he'll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us, Andrew," the post concluded.

