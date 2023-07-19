A South Carolina assistant restaurant manger has been charged after she allegedly served up a side of french fries straight from the garbage can.

According to a WYFF, police in Union, South Carolina were called to a Burger King restaurant on July 9 for a report of a "disturbance."

How Did Police Get Involved?

The WYFF report stated that the officers allegedly found two customers who were "being unruly and throwing things."

Both customers were charged with disorderly conduct following their alleged profanity-laced tirade directed at Burger King employees.

The story then took an unexpected turn for the officers investigating the initial disturbance call.

How Did They Discover Fries Served Out Of The Garbage?

According to WYFF, the Union Police Department officers responding to the call also allegedly learned that "the assistant manager of the restaurant, Jaime Major, took fries out of a trash can and served them back to customers."

The report alleges Major removed french fries from a trash can after they were dumped there by a complainant. The food was then added to a fryer where it was buried under a pile of fresh fries.

The TV station's story claims Major "put the new fries and fries from the trash can in a bag and gave them to a customer."

Following the alleged incident, police charged Major with tampering with human food products.

In South Carolina, tampering with a human drug product or food item is a felony punishable up to 20 years in jail.

Union is approximately 70 miles northwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

