Just a Reminder That Gerard Way Is a Massive Mariah Carey Fan

As the lead singer of My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way is an emo icon. But it's important to note that their musical taste extends beyond rock. In fact, the hit-maker is an open fan of the musical stylings of one Mariah Carey.

The "Teenagers" singer has voiced support for the massive-voiced diva on Twitter several times over the years.

Back in 2013, he spoke out about Carey's dominance over holiday music. Way seemingly described her chart-topping bop "All I Want For Christmas Is You" as "the last classic."

"Anything after that I'm not interested," they added.

In fact, Way and the other members of MCR are such fans of the timeless standard that they recorded an emo cover of it back in 2004. Their take on the jolly bop made its way onto YouTube in 2016 and has been streamed more than 2.6 million times.

Listen to My Chemical Romance's "All I Want for Christmas Is You":

The festivities continued in 2016 when a mash-up of "AIWFCIY" and MCR's defining hit "Welcome to the Black Parade" appeared online. Although it does not appear to be an official release from either party, the anthem — titled "Welcome to the Christmas Parade" — was another tie between Carey and MCR.

Way's appreciation of the "Always Be My Baby" singer extends beyond the holiday season, too.

"I think Mariah Carey is f---ing awesome," they tweeted in 2014.

That same year, Way stanned over the iconic title of Carey's album, Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse.

"So, everyone knows that the new Mariah Carey album title is next level, right," he asked. "Or are there people in denial?"

Way's been inactive on Twitter since 2016. That means they never got to weigh in on Carey's 2018 opus Caution. Hopefully they were able to listen on their own and will one day share a favorite song off the track list.

Carey, meanwhile, does not appear to have commented on either Way or MRC over the years. However, now that we've heard the rockers cover one of her classics, we're curious what she would sound like on "Welcome to the Black Parade."

Can we make that happen sometime in 2022?